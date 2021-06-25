The Latest: Lyles brothers through to 200 semifinals

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. track and field Olympic trials (all times local):

The Lyles brothers are through to the 200-meter semifinals at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Noah Lyles, the gold medalist in the 200 at the 2019 world championships, ran the distance in 20.19 seconds Friday in the opening round of the event at Hayward Field. The semifinals are set for Saturday.

His younger brother, Josephus, ran in 20:39, the fifth-best time in the round. Josephus has struggled with injuries and health issues in recent years.

“Oh, it’s so nice to see him healthy. You know, we’ve been waiting for years for this,” Noah Lyles said. “Now he’s been healthy enough to come out of the trials, run PR and to be honest, just be in a position where I know he can compete. And it’s been interesting, it’s probably been the hardest year for both of us, just mental and training, and watching him grow, especially in these last months, has been extraordinary."

The Lyles are the sons of former sprinter Kevin Lyles and Seton Hall standout Keisha Caine.

USA Track and Field announced the transfer of allegiance application for distance runner Weini Kelati has been approved and she can compete in the women’s 10,000 meters.

Kelati was born in Eritrea and later competed for Heritage High School in Leesburg, Virginia. She ran at the University of New Mexico, where she was the Mountain West Conference female athlete of the year in 2019-20. She was the NCAA national champion at 10,000 meters in 2019.

The final for the women’s 10,000 meters is Saturday.

