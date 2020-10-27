The Latest: Roof to be closed for Game 6 of World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy celebrates a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy celebrates a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Roof to be closed for Game 6 of World Series 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays (all times local):

___

The Globe Life Field roof will be closed for Game 6 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

The forecast called for a game-time temperature of 42 degrees Fahrenheit (5.5 degrees Celsius) Tuesday night and a chance of rain.

Major League Baseball announced the roof decision about four hours before the scheduled first pitch.

The retractable roof of the new $1.2 billion ballpark was open for Games 1, 2 and 4 and closed for Games 3 and 5.

Los Angeles held a three games to two lead in the Series.

“We hope the roof is closed because it’s freezing,” Kiké Hernández of the Dodgers said shortly before the announcement.

___

