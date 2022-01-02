The Latest: NFL honors memories of John Madden, Dan Reeves

The Latest from Week 17 of the NFL (all times EST):

12:20 p.m.

The NFL will kick off Week 17 with moments of silence at every game in remembrance of Hall of Famer John Madden, who died this week at age 85.

Madden posted a 103-32-7 regular season coaching record and led the Raiders to a win in Super Bowl 11.

As a broadcaster Madden was a 16-time Emmy Award winning sports analyst. And thanks to video games, Madden became a cultural icon for generations of fans.

The league is also mourning the death of Dan Reeves at age 77. Reeves is the only person to appear in multiple Super Bowls as both a player and a coach.

He won Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys as a running back and assistant coach. And he led Denver to three Super Bowls and lost to the Broncos in Super Bowl 33 as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He also coached the New York Giants. Including the playoffs, Reeves' record was 201-174-2.

12:05 p.m.

Lamar Jackson will miss a third consecutive game for the Baltimore Ravens with his injured ankle.

Jackson is inactive for the Ravens, who do have backup quarterback Tyler Huntley back this week from the COVID-19 list. Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson was injured in a loss at Cleveland on Dec. 12. The Ravens have lost four in a row, putting their postseason hopes in jeopardy.

11:50 a.m.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is slated to start against Las Vegas after coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wentz, who is unvaccinated, had a negative test Sunday and was cleared to play under new protocols adopted by the NFL and the players’ union. He went on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and was required to isolate for five days.

The Colts would clinch a playoff berth with a victory against the Raiders. Wentz has passed for 3,230 yards and 25 touchdowns in 15 games this season.

Colts guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard also are expected to play after coming off the COVID-19 list.

