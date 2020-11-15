The Latest: Johnson finally makes another bogey at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the Masters, the final golf major of the year (all times EST):

11 a.m.

Dustin Johnson has finally made another bogey at Augusta National.

The Masters leader three-putted from just off the front of the green at the par-3 fourth hole in the final round. Johnson's knees buckled as a 9-footer to save par slid by the hole, breaking a streak of 33 holes since his last bogey in the second round.

Johnson remains at 16 under and holds a two-shot lead over South Korea's Sungjae Im.

10 a.m.

The Masters is mixing things up with the hole locations in the final round.

Among the interesting pin locations is No. 16, a 170-yard par 3 known as Redbud, where golfers hit their tee shots over a pond to a ridged green protected on three sides by bunkers.

The hole this year is tucked to the back and right. For many years, the final-round pin placement for the 16th has been at the bottom of a ridge tucked beside a bunker and the water.

Sunday's location is where Jack Nicklaus made his famous 40-foot birdie putt in 1975 to help him win his fifth green jacket.

8:30 a.m.

The final round of the Masters began with another weather delay, this one only 10 minutes because of fog.

When it lifted, it was clear what Sunday had in store: Dustin Johnson with a four-shot lead in a bid to win the green jacket and end a decade of questions about his ability to close out majors from in front.

Johnson is the 16th player to lead by four shots or more going into the final round at Augusta National. Only four players failed to win from that position — Ken Venturi in 1956, Ed Sneed in 1979, Greg Norman in 1996 and Rory McIlroy in 2011.

Johnson already has tied the 54-hole record at 16-under 200. With soft conditions in the autumn, there has been record low scoring. The tournament record is 18-under 270 by Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods.