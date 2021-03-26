The Latest: Frittelli advances from group in Match Play

11 1of11Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the No. 5 hole during a third round match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Friday, March 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas.David J. Phillip/APShow MoreShow Less 2of11Si Woo Kim, of South Korea, hits his drive on the No. 5 tee during a third round match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Friday, March 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas.David J. Phillip/APShow MoreShow Less 3of11 4of11Antoine Rozner, of France, misses his birdie putt on the No. 5 green during a third round match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Friday, March 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas.David J. Phillip/APShow MoreShow Less 5of11A sign lies on the No. 3 fairway after it was broken by Tommy Fleetwood's caddie so Fleetwood could hit a shot from the cart path during a third round match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Friday, March 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas.David J. Phillip/APShow MoreShow Less 6of11 7of11Tommy Fleetwood, of England, hits his second shot off the cart path on the No. 3 hole during a third round match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Friday, March 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas.David J. Phillip/APShow MoreShow Less 8of11Bryson DeChambeau watches his drive on the No. 5 hole during a third round match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Friday, March 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas.David J. Phillip/APShow MoreShow Less 9of11 10of11Bryson DeChambeau lines up his birdie putt on the No. 4 green during a third round match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Friday, March 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas.David J. Phillip/APShow MoreShow Less 11of11 AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the Dell Technologies Match Play (all times local): 1:10 p.m. Dylan Frittelli is the first player to win his group and advance to the weekend knockout stage in the Dell Technologies Match Play. Jason Kokrak needed to win his match against Tony Finau to have any chance in Group 12, but he fell 2 down with two holes to play and was mathematically eliminated. Frittelli won the clinching match for Texas when the Longhorns won the NCAA title in 2012 at Riviera. The South African now makes his home in Austin and probably knows Austin Country Club as well as anyone in the field. In other early matches, Tommy Fleetwood was 2 up on Bryson DeChambeau. Fleetwood needed only to win to advance from Group 5. DeChambeau had to win and Antoine Rozner had to lose his match. Rozner was 2 up with four to play. More for youSportsUConn's Bueckers, Iowa's Clark helping to elevate women's...By Doug BonjourSportsNika Muhl's status still unknown for UConnBy Doug Bonjour