The Latest: Day 6 underway at Australian Open without fans

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest from the Australian Open (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Day six is underway at the Australian Open, this time without fans.

The Victoria state government on Friday announced a five-day lockdown in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a hotel. Up to 30,000 fans daily — 50% of capacity — had been admitted for earlier sessions.

Former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova faced Karolina Muchova in the first match in Rod Laver Arena.

Top-seeded Ash Barty of Australia was to play a night match Saturday against No. 29 Ekaterina Alexandrova. Three American women were on the schedule — No. 22 Jennifer Brady and two unseeded players, Jessica Pegula and Shelby Rogers

No. 2-seeded Rafael Nadal was to continue his quest for a men’s-record 21st major title Saturday night against Cameron Norrie. Other men in third-round action Saturday included No. 4 Daniil Medvedev, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 7 Andrey Rublev, No. 9 Matteo Berrettini and the last American on the men’s side, unseeded Mackenzie McDonald.

