Texier's shootout goal lifts Blue Jackets over Panthers 3-2 MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 10:20 p.m.
1 of7 Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling flips over goalie Chris Driedger, left, next to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mikhail Grigorenko during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier, right, scores against Florida Panthers goalie Chris Driedger in the shootout of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The Blue Jackets won 3-2. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe (23) scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins as Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier (42) and defenseman Dean Kukan (46) try to defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard, top, checks Florida Panthers forward Patric Hornqvist during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe, right, works for the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Michael Del Zotto during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Florida Panthers goalie Chris Driedger, center, stops a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, left, as Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad moves in during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Columbus Blue Jackets forward Liam Foudy, right, controls the puck in front of Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alexandre Texier slickly beat Chris Driedger five-hole in the fourth round of a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night.
Texier skated slowly in on Chris Driedger and poked the puck between his pads with the back of his stick. Columbus' Elvis Merzlikins sealed it by denying Patric Hornqvist, who scored the winning goal in a shootout between the teams Tuesday night.