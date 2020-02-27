Texas rallies to top No. 25 TCU women; Baylor outright champ

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 13 of her career-high 22 points and Joyner Holmes all 15 of hers in the second half when Texas rallied to beat No. 25 TCU 77-67.

With the loss by TCU (20-6, 11-4), second-ranked Baylor (15-0) clinched the outright Big 12 title.

The Lady Frogs led 35-26 at halftime behind Jaycee Bradley's 10 points but the Longhorns (17-10, 8-7) scored the first 12 points of the third quarter and kept the lead, extending it to 12 with six consecutive points to open the fourth quarter. TCU only got as close as six midway through the final period.

Three Longhorns finished with triple-doubles: Taylor grabbed 10 rebounds and Holmes 12 while Charli Collier had 16 points and 16 rebounds. Sug Sutton had 10 assists, giving her 408 in her career, to go with eight points. Texas scored 25 points off 20 TCU turnovers.

Lauren Heard scored 19 points, Kianna Ray 16 and Bradley 14 for TCU, which shot 29% in the second half.

TCU won at Texas 65-63 on Jan. 3 and was looking to sweep a season series from the Longhorns for the first time. The loss came the same week TCU entered the Top 25 for the first time this season.

