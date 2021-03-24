Texas advances to Sweet 16 with 71-62 win over UCLA DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer March 24, 2021 Updated: March 24, 2021 11:57 p.m.
1 of11 UCLA forward Michaela Onyenwere, left, and Texas guard Kyra Lambert battle for the ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 UCLA forward Michaela Onyenwere, left, and Texas guard Kyra Lambert battle for the ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Texas guard Audrey Warren, front, passes under pressure from UCLA guard Lindsey Corsaro during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Texas guard Celeste Taylor puts up a shot during the first half of a college basketball game against UCLA in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) passes under pressure from Texas guard Celeste Taylor during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Texas coach Vic Schaefer calls out to the team during the first half of a college basketball game against UCLA in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Ricardo B. Brazziell/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 UCLA forward Emily Bessoir (11) shoots under pressure from Texas forwards Charli Collier (35), Lauren Ebo (1) and guard Celeste Taylor during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 24 points, Kyra Lambert added 17 and No. 6 seed Texas beat third-seeded UCLA 71-62 on Wednesday night to advance to the Sweet 16.
The start of the game was delayed about 25 minutes because Iowa State and Texas A&M went into overtime on the court on the other side of the Alamodome. Texas and UCLA walked back to their locker rooms when the other game went to the extra session and both teams were looking up at the giant videoboards to catch the Aggies’ buzzer-beating win.