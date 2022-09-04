Texas Tech routs Murray State 63-10 in McGuire's debut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
6
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Donovan Smith came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes, Tahj Brooks ran for three scores and Texas Tech blew out lower-division Murray State 63-10 in coach Joey McGuire's debut Saturday night.
Smith had scoring tosses on his first two passes after replacing Tyler Shough in the first half. McGuire indicated he planned to play both, but said at halftime Shough was injured and probably wouldn't return. Shough was on the sideline in the second half with a sling on his left (non-throwing) shoulder.