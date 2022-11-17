Texas Tech 86, Colorado 85, OT

Vonleh 2-6 0-0 4, Miller 8-12 5-6 24, Formann 4-6 2-2 12, Jones 4-6 1-3 9, Sherrod 6-9 7-8 21, McLeod 0-1 0-2 0, Whittaker 0-2 2-2 2, Sadler 2-8 3-5 8, Wynn 1-3 1-2 3, Wetta 0-4 2-2 2, Totals 27-57 23-32 85
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason