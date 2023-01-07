Texas Tech 78, TCU 70

Ferrell 2-4 0-0 4, Gerlich 4-7 8-9 16, Lewis 3-7 0-0 6, Scott 7-15 4-5 20, Shavers 2-6 2-2 6, Tofaeono 2-3 1-2 5, Chevalier 0-0 0-0 0, Maupin 4-11 4-4 14, McKinney 1-2 2-2 4, Veitenheimer 1-1 0-0 3, Wenger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-56 21-24 78
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason