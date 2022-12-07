Texas Tech 78, Nicholls 71

Littles 2-3 3-4 7, Nelson 2-3 3-4 7, Huffman 9-15 2-4 22, Jones 7-14 2-2 20, Thomas 4-17 2-2 11, Del Cadia 0-2 0-1 0, Terrell 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 2-5 0-0 4, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 12-17 71.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason