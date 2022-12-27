Texas Tech 68, MVSU 45

Gibson 0-3 0-0 0, Harleaux 3-8 4-8 10, Mueck 1-6 1-2 3, Eagle Chasing 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-9 1-2 10, Hunt 1-6 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Mahoney 4-10 3-4 11, Saffold 2-5 0-0 6, Totals 15-48 9-16 45
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason