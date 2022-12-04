Texas Tech 66, Incarnate Word 48

Perez 0-6 2-2 2, Storer 2-4 0-0 4, Bell 5-6 0-0 14, De Leon Negron 3-6 2-4 9, Terrell 3-7 0-0 6, Howell 1-3 1-2 3, Sanborn 0-0 0-0 0, Valcheva 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 1-7 0-0 2, Elliott 1-7 0-0 3, Simon 1-4 2-2 5, Wheeler 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-51 7-10 48
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason