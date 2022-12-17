Texas Tech 102, Jackson St. 52

Cook 2-4 2-2 6, Mansel 1-2 0-1 2, T.Young 1-4 0-0 2, Evans 2-5 0-0 5, C.Young 2-3 0-0 6, Adams 1-4 0-0 3, Hunt 0-7 2-2 2, Cornelius 4-8 1-2 12, Jones 4-5 2-4 10, T.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Bell 0-4 2-2 2, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 9-13 52.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason