Texas St. 70, Rhode Island 66

N.Martin 3-4 1-2 7, Morgan 4-8 4-6 12, Davis 7-9 0-0 15, Dawson 1-4 0-0 2, Harrell 9-18 7-10 26, Drinnon 1-4 0-0 2, Sykes 2-4 0-0 4, Love 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 28-54 12-19 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason