Texas St. 70, Rhode Island 66

N.Martin 3-4 1-2 7, Morgan 4-8 4-6 12, Davis 7-9 0-0 15, Dawson 1-4 0-0 2, Harrell 9-18 7-10 26, Drinnon 1-4 0-0 2, Sykes 2-4 0-0 4, Love 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 28-54 12-19 70.

RHODE ISLAND (0-2)

Samb 6-9 2-2 14, Tchikou 1-2 6-8 8, Leggett 3-6 14-15 21, M.Martin 3-7 1-2 7, Thomas 2-5 0-2 4, Carey 2-7 0-0 4, Hutchinson 0-0 2-2 2, Freeman 0-5 2-2 2, Stewart 1-2 0-0 2, Weston 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 18-44 29-35 66.

Halftime_Texas St. 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Texas St. 2-10 (Davis 1-2, Harrell 1-3, Dawson 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Sykes 0-1, Drinnon 0-2), Rhode Island 1-5 (Leggett 1-2, Freeman 0-1, M.Martin 0-1, Stewart 0-1). Fouled Out_N.Martin, Thomas. Rebounds_Texas St. 24 (Morgan 8), Rhode Island 32 (Tchikou 8). Assists_Texas St. 11 (Drinnon 4), Rhode Island 11 (Leggett 4). Total Fouls_Texas St. 26, Rhode Island 22. A_4,610 (7,657).

