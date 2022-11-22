Skip to main content
Sports

Texas St. 59, California 55

Love 2-6 0-2 4, Morgan 4-11 1-3 9, Davis 3-10 6-8 14, Dawson 1-3 0-0 3, Harrell 6-15 7-7 21, Drinnon 1-4 2-2 4, Gatkek 2-5 0-1 4, Sykes 0-1 0-0 0, Mason 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 16-23 59.

CALIFORNIA (0-5)

Alajiki 4-9 0-1 9, Kuany 0-0 0-2 0, Newell 2-6 0-0 5, Thiemann 5-9 5-6 15, Askew 5-15 5-5 17, Bowser 3-5 0-0 9, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 10-14 55.

Halftime_Texas St. 25-22. 3-Point Goals_Texas St. 5-19 (Harrell 2-4, Davis 2-5, Dawson 1-3, Gatkek 0-1, Mason 0-1, Sykes 0-1, Drinnon 0-2, Morgan 0-2), California 7-16 (Bowser 3-5, Askew 2-6, Newell 1-1, Alajiki 1-3, Thiemann 0-1). Rebounds_Texas St. 28 (Morgan 9), California 35 (Thiemann 11). Assists_Texas St. 7 (Morgan, Dawson, Harrell 2), California 12 (Alajiki, Askew 4). Total Fouls_Texas St. 16, California 22. A_1,211 (11,877).

More for you
Written By