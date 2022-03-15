Texas Southern outlasts Texas A&M-CC 76-67 in First Four JACOB BENGE, Associated Press March 15, 2022 Updated: March 15, 2022 10:28 p.m.
Texas Southern's Bryson Etienne (4) shoots from 3-point ranger during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. Texas Southern won 76-67.
Fans watch the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas Southern, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio.
Texas A&M=Corpus Christi's Simeon Fryer, left, loses the ball to Texas Southern's Justin Hopkins during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio.
Texas Southern's Brison Gresham (44) blocks a shot by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's De'Lazarus Keys during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Bryson Etienne scored 21 points and Texas Southern beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-67 on Tuesday night in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers earned their third NCAA Tournament win in five seasons and will play top-seeded Kansas in the Midwest first round. The First Four returned to the University of Dayton Arena for the first time in three seasons.