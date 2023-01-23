Texas Southern 71, Alabama St. 65

Barnes 3-13 8-11 15, Nicholas 2-6 0-2 4, Jo.Walker 5-8 0-0 11, Farooq 8-14 2-2 21, Mortle 6-14 0-0 13, Craig 0-0 4-4 4, Carter 1-4 0-0 2, Granger 0-1 1-2 1, Henry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 15-21 71.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason