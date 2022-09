Rangers second. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Josh Jung homers to left field. Sam Huff walks. Leody Taveras called out on strikes. Charlie Culberson grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Carlos Santana.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 1, Mariners 0.

Rangers sixth. Marcus Semien singles to left field. Corey Seager called out on strikes. Nathaniel Lowe singles to right field. Marcus Semien to third. Adolis Garcia flies out to right field to Mitch Haniger. Josh Jung singles to right field. Nathaniel Lowe to third. Marcus Semien scores. Sam Huff walks. Josh Jung to second. Leody Taveras grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Carlos Santana.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rangers 2, Mariners 0.

Rangers eighth. Corey Seager hit by pitch. Nathaniel Lowe flies out to Dylan Moore. Corey Seager to second. Adolis Garcia is intentionally walked. Josh Jung homers to center field. Adolis Garcia scores. Josh Smith scores. Sam Huff flies out to deep left field to Dylan Moore. Leody Taveras called out on strikes.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 5, Mariners 0.