Texas Rio Grande Valley 78, W. Illinois 77

West 3-5 7-9 13, Stevanic 1-3 0-0 2, Bennett 7-10 1-3 15, Massner 4-8 3-4 12, Rosner 7-14 3-4 23, Lee 0-3 0-0 0, Gabriel 3-8 2-3 8, Kalakon 1-1 0-0 2, Farr 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-55 16-23 77.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason