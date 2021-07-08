Texas Rangers have unexpected trio going to All-Star Game STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer July 8, 2021 Updated: July 8, 2021 4:52 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have quite a trio unexpectedly going to the All-Star Game together.
There is the veteran pitcher who got only one out in the shortest opening-day start in the majors in nearly four decades; the 6-foot-5 slugger who had only two homers in the first month; and a 28-year-old Cuban rookie who wasn't even on the Texas roster to open the season.
