Athletics fourth. Matt Olson doubles. Jed Lowrie walks. Sean Murphy walks. Jed Lowrie to second. Matt Olson to third. Mitch Moreland grounds out to second base. Sean Murphy out at second. Jed Lowrie to third. Matt Olson scores. Josh Harrison lines out to deep center field to DJ Peters.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 1, Rangers 0.