Twins second. Kyle Garlick grounds out to shallow infield, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Nate Lowe. Mitch Garver homers to left field. Jorge Polanco strikes out swinging. Max Kepler called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 1, Rangers 0.

Rangers fourth. Nick Solak singles to deep right field. Nate Lowe singles to right field. Nick Solak to third. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Joey Gallo reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Nate Lowe out at second. Nick Solak scores. Andy Ibanez singles to left field. Joey Gallo to second. Charlie Culberson lines out to second base to Jorge Polanco.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 1, Twins 1.

Rangers sixth. Nick Solak walks. Nate Lowe singles to right field. Nick Solak to third. Nate Lowe to second. Nick Solak scores. Adolis Garcia walks. Joey Gallo grounds out to first base to Miguel Sano. Adolis Garcia to second. Nate Lowe to third. Andy Ibanez out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Byron Buxton. Nate Lowe scores. Charlie Culberson flies out to left center field to Kyle Garlick.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, Twins 1.