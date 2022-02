LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Shemar Wilson's layup with 26 seconds left in overtime lifted Texas-Arlington to an 80-77 win over Louisiana on Saturday.

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu pulled the Mavericks even with 26 seconds left in regulation, tying the game at 70-70 to force the extra period. Nicolas Elame scored six of his 15 points in overtime, hitting all four of his free throw attempts.