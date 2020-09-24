Texas-Arizona Runs

Rangers first. Leody Taveras doubles. Nick Solak flies out to right field to Kole Calhoun. Leody Taveras to third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out, Wyatt Mathisen to Christian Walker. Leody Taveras scores. Joey Gallo pops out to first base to Christian Walker.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 1, Diamondbacks 0.

Rangers fourth. Joey Gallo grounds out to first base to Christian Walker. Sam Huff doubles to deep right center field. Willie Calhoun grounds out to shallow infield, Eduardo Escobar to Christian Walker. Sam Huff to third. Anderson Tejeda singles to center field. Sam Huff scores. Sherten Apostel strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Diamondbacks 0.

Rangers fifth. Eli White flies out to deep center field to Daulton Varsho. Leody Taveras flies out to deep left field to Tim Locastro. Nick Solak walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa triples to deep right field. Nick Solak scores. Joey Gallo called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks fifth. Daulton Varsho pops out to Sam Huff. Wyatt Mathisen homers to left field. Tim Locastro singles to right field. Ketel Marte flies out to deep right field to Joey Gallo. Christian Walker strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, Diamondbacks 1.

Diamondbacks sixth. Eduardo Escobar singles. Kole Calhoun singles. Eduardo Escobar to second. Nick Ahmed grounds out to shallow infield, Anderson Tejeda to Sherten Apostel. Kole Calhoun to second. Eduardo Escobar to third. Carson Kelly singles to center field. Kole Calhoun scores. Eduardo Escobar scores. Daulton Varsho triples to deep right center field. Carson Kelly scores. Wyatt Mathisen homers to left field. Daulton Varsho scores. Tim Locastro homers to left field. Ketel Marte triples to deep right center field. Christian Walker grounds out to shallow infield to Sherten Apostel. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to shallow infield, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Sherten Apostel.

6 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 7, Rangers 3.