Texas A&M runs past North Carolina in Orange Bowl, 41-27 TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 2, 2021 Updated: Jan. 2, 2021 11:52 p.m.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks with quarterback Kellen Mond during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
North Carolina linebacker Eugene Asante (7) attempts to stop Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) as he runs for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) grabs the face mask of Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson (1) during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown watches his team during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) grabs a pass for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watches his team during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
North Carolina wide receivers Dazz Newsome (5) and Khafre Brown (1) congratulate wide receiver Josh Downs (11) after Downs scored a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Devon Achane had two late touchdown runs, including a 76-yarder with 3:44 left that put Texas A&M ahead to stay, and the fifth-ranked Aggies beat No. 14 North Carolina 41-27 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night to cap a winless bowl season for the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Kellen Mond passed for 232 yards and ran for a score for the Aggies (9-1), who were in the Orange Bowl for the first time since 1944. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher improved to 3-0 in Orange Bowls, winning two previous ones at Florida State.