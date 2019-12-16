Texas A-M rallies to beat Texas A-M-Corpus Christi 63-60

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 20 points and Texas A&M erased a double-digit deficit in the second half and beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 63-60 on Sunday night.

After trailing by 11 two minutes into the second half, the Aggies (4-5) snatched back the lead 48-47 on an alley-oop slam dunk by Josh Nebo on a perfect lob from Andre Gordon with 8:53 left in the game.

The teams then traded leads before the last minute of action put a scattering of fans in Reed Arena on the edges of their seats. Gordon made two free throws with 35 seconds remaining to lift the Aggies to a 60-58 lead, and Savion Flagg made the first of two free throws with nine seconds remaining to help put away the relentless Islanders.

The Islanders’ Jashawn Talton was called for traveling following his rebound of Flagg’s miss on the second free throw and the Aggies escaped with the victory.

The Islanders (4-6) jumped to a 31-24 halftime lead thanks to 18 points from Jordan Hairston, and he wound up with 25 points. The freshman guard made 6 of 7 from the field in the first half, with all the offerings from 3-point range.

The Aggies snapped a four-game losing streak that included setbacks to Harvard, Temple, Fairfield and Texas.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M Corpus Christi: Despite the loss the Islanders have plenty to build upon after leading at a Southeastern Conference program by 11 points in the second half. The Islanders have won four of their last six games, and left College Station feeling good about their chances in the Southland Conference this season.

Texas A&M: The Aggies are seemingly scraping rock bottom in their first season under coach Buzz Williams — at least they hope so. They trailed by double digits against an in-state Southland foe before finally stirring before a small crowd. At this rate the Aggies will be fortunate to win an SEC game.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is at Nicholls on Wednesday.

Texas A&M hosts Oregon State on Saturday.

___

