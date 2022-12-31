Texas A&M Commerce 82, Incarnate Word 74, OT

Griscti 1-2 0-0 2, Cisse 3-12 11-12 20, Krause 2-8 3-3 7, Miller 5-11 1-2 11, Swaby 2-8 0-0 6, Dennis 7-12 3-5 17, Morgan 4-9 1-2 11, Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 19-24 74.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason