Texas A&M-CC 98, Alcorn St. 67

Keys 3-5 2-2 8, Mushila 6-9 4-5 17, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Murdix 5-6 2-2 12, Tennyson 4-6 4-4 16, Williams 7-10 2-2 22, Nickelson 4-10 2-4 10, Grandberry 0-2 2-2 2, Sangha 0-1 2-4 2, Kern 1-3 0-0 2, Roberts 2-4 0-0 5, J.Marshall 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-57 20-25 98.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason