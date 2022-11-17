Texas A&M-CC 97, Texas Rio Grande Valley 75

D.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Zdor 6-6 2-3 15, Brashear 1-3 1-1 3, Johnston 6-7 3-4 19, Johnson 5-8 1-6 11, Holiman 2-5 4-5 8, Ward 2-3 0-1 4, C.Jackson 1-3 4-6 6, Freeman 1-1 0-0 2, Horiuk 1-2 3-4 5, Shanu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-40 18-30 75.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason