Texas A&M-CC 97, New Orleans 79

T.Jackson 4-4 3-8 12, Kirkland 6-11 1-2 13, Johnson 5-8 5-6 17, Vincent 2-4 1-2 6, Wilson-Rouse 6-10 1-2 16, Sackey 2-2 0-1 4, Doughty 0-6 6-6 6, Henry 1-3 2-4 5, Cooper 0-3 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-1 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 19-32 79.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason