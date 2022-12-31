Texas A&M-CC 65, Northwestern St. 59

Keys 1-4 2-2 4, Mushila 5-12 5-6 16, Jackson 2-4 3-5 7, Murdix 8-15 3-4 19, Tennyson 4-12 6-6 15, Fryer 0-1 2-4 2, R.Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Sangha 1-2 0-0 2, Nickelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 21-27 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason