Texas A&M 94, South Carolina 53

Coleman 6-9 0-0 12, Marble 4-8 6-7 14, Dennis 5-7 1-1 13, Radford 2-9 0-0 4, Taylor 8-10 0-0 20, Washington 1-2 1-2 3, Gordon 2-4 0-0 5, Garcia 0-0 2-2 2, Hefner 2-4 0-0 6, Robinson 3-4 6-7 12, J.Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Pratt 0-2 0-0 0, Watkins 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 34-62 17-21 94.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason