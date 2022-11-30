Texas A&M 83, SMU 64

Odigie 1-5 2-2 4, Todorovic 2-6 4-6 10, Williamson 4-11 2-3 10, Nutall 1-6 5-8 7, Phelps 7-19 4-4 23, J.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Agunanne 1-1 0-0 2, Ambrose-Hylton 0-1 0-0 0, Lanier 2-3 0-0 5, Njie 0-0 1-2 1, Foster 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Koulibaly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 18-25 64.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason