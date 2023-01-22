Texas A&M 75, Georgia 73

Isaacs 2-3 0-0 4, Brittney Smith 1-9 3-3 5, Battles 3-8 8-10 14, Lewis 4-10 2-3 11, Warren 5-10 2-2 13, Bates 0-0 2-2 2, Nicholson 4-9 5-6 13, Zoesha Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Chapman 4-6 2-4 11, Totals 23-55 24-30 73
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason