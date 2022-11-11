Texas A&M 69, Texas A&M-CC 45

Westbrook 0-3 2-2 2, Anguera 2-3 0-2 6, Ellis 3-7 0-0 6, Serrata 4-8 2-2 10, Verano 1-4 0-0 2, Daniels 0-2 0-0 0, Odom 2-4 0-2 4, Allen 3-5 0-2 6, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Shishkina 1-4 2-2 4, Whitner 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Aguado 1-3 1-4 3, McGill 1-6 0-0 2, Willstedt 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 18-55 7-16 45
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason