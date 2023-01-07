Texas A&M 69, LSU 56

Fountain 1-3 0-0 2, K.Williams 2-6 6-6 10, Hannibal 2-9 5-9 9, Hayes 4-11 1-1 10, Miller 5-10 1-2 16, Hill 2-4 0-0 6, Reed 0-2 0-0 0, Ju.Williams 1-3 0-0 3, K.Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 13-18 56.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason