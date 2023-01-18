Texas A&M 54, Florida 52

Castleton 5-10 4-5 14, Fudge 2-11 3-4 7, Jones 3-12 1-2 10, Lofton 2-8 2-2 6, Richard 2-8 1-2 6, Kugel 2-5 2-2 8, Reeves 0-5 0-0 0, Bonham 0-1 1-2 1, Jitoboh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-61 14-19 52.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason