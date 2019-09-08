Texas 9, Baltimore 4

Texas Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 9 12 7 Totals 34 4 6 3 Choo rf 4 1 1 0 Villar ss 5 1 1 0 Heineman rf 0 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 Andrus ss 4 1 0 0 Santander rf 5 1 1 1 Calhoun lf 5 1 1 0 Smith Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 Solak dh 4 1 1 0 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 Santana 3b 5 1 2 2 Williams cf 1 0 0 1 Odor 2b 4 2 3 3 a-Hays ph-cf 2 0 0 0 DeShields cf 4 1 2 1 Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 1 Guzmán 1b 4 1 1 0 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 Mathis c 4 0 1 1 Sisco c 2 0 0 0 b-Núñez ph 0 0 0 0 Wynns c 1 0 0 0

Texas 601 002 000 — 9 Baltimore 300 100 000 — 4

E_Santana (13), Mathis (6), Brooks (1), Williams (1), Smith Jr. (5). DP_Texas 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Texas 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Odor 2 (27), Mathis (9), Ruiz (11). HR_Odor (23), Ruiz (10). SF_Williams (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Hernández 2 2-3 2 3 1 2 3 Méndez, W, 1-0 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 6 Springs 1 1 0 0 2 1 Sampson 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 1 Vólquez 1 1 0 0 0 1

Baltimore Brooks, L, 2-5 2 2-3 6 7 6 1 3 Shepherd 3 3 2 2 0 3 Eades 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kline 1 1 0 0 0 0

Shepherd pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Brooks 2 (Choo,Solak). WP_Hernández.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:11. A_11,796 (45,971).