Texas 87, Kansas St. 41

Shematsi 2-3 0-0 4, Ebert 1-6 5-8 7, Brylee Glenn 3-12 2-4 8, Jaelyn Glenn 4-13 1-2 10, Sundell 1-7 3-4 5, Maupin 0-1 1-4 1, Lauterbach 1-1 0-0 2, Dallinger 0-0 0-0 0, Gatewood 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 0-0 0-0 0, Greer 1-2 2-2 4, Totals 13-45 14-24 41
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason