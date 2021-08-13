Texas 8, Oakland 6

|Oakland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Culberson 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|García rf
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Peters cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Moreland dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|J.Martin lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Pozo dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|000
|022
|110
|—
|6
|Texas
|300
|003
|20x
|—
|8