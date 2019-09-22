https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Texas-8-Oakland-3-14459814.php
Texas 8, Oakland 3
|Texas
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|3
|Choo dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Santana 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Texas
|401
|210
|000
|—
|8
|Oakland
|000
|110
|001
|—
|3
DP_Texas 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 9. 2B_Guzmán (20), Canha (16), Profar (23), Semien 2 (42), Chapman (36), Davis (11), Grossman (21). HR_Choo (23), Calhoun 2 (20), Andrus (12), Mazara (19). SB_Choo (13).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Lynn W,15-11
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|12
|Vólquez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clase
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leclerc
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Roark L,4-2
|3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Puk
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Buchter
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bassitt
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Lynn (Murphy), Bassitt (Choo). WP_Lynn, Puk.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:15. A_38,453 (46,765).
