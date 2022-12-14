Texas 75, Jackson St. 58

Gaston 4-6 1-2 9, Faye 5-7 4-5 14, Gonzales 1-11 7-8 10, Harmon 6-13 0-0 12, Morris 7-18 0-0 16, Muhammad 2-5 0-0 4, Holle 0-1 0-0 0, Mwenentanda 0-0 2-2 2, Masudi 4-6 0-0 8, Totals 29-67 14-17 75
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason