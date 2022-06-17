Texas 7, Detroit 0

|Texas
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Semien 2b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|H.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Castro cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|A.García rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reks ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Huff 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duran 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Culberson lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Texas
|301
|012
|000
|—
|7
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0