Texas 62, Southern Cal 48

Adika 1-4 4-4 6, Marshall 5-14 2-2 12, Sissoko 4-5 4-6 12, Littleton 3-11 1-1 8, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Akunwafo 0-0 0-0 0, Bigby 2-10 2-2 7, Miura 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 16-50 13-15 48
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason