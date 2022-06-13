Skip to main content
Texas 5, Houston 3

Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 34 5 11 5
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 Semien 2b 4 0 3 0
Brantley dh 4 0 1 1 Seager ss 5 0 2 1
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 1 1
Alvarez lf 4 0 2 1 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 1
Tucker rf 3 0 1 0 Heim c 4 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Culberson pr 0 1 0 0
Peña ss 3 1 1 0 Huff c 0 0 0 0
Dubón cf 4 1 1 1 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Duran 3b 4 1 2 1
Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 B.Miller dh 3 2 1 1
Taveras cf 3 1 1 0
Houston 120 000 000 3
Texas 001 000 13x 5

LOB_Houston 6, Texas 10. 2B_Altuve (11), Peña (8), Duran (2). SB_Dubón (1), Semien (11), Culberson (2), Duran (1). SF_Calhoun (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Javier 6 5 2 2 3 7
Stanek H,5 1 2 0 0 0 2
Neris L,1-3 BS,0-1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
Maton 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Texas
Hearn 5 1-3 7 3 3 3 3
Tinoco 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Burke W,4-1 2 0 0 0 0 1
Moore S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Javier pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, David Rackley; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:18. A_29,805 (40,300).

