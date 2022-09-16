Skip to main content
Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 37 3 10 3
Semien 2b 4 1 2 0 Díaz dh 5 0 1 0
Seager ss 4 1 1 2 Margot rf 4 0 1 0
Lowe 1b 4 1 1 2 Franco ss 4 0 1 0
García rf 4 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0
Heim c 4 0 1 0 Paredes 3b 3 1 1 0
Jung 3b 4 0 1 0 Bethancourt 1b 3 0 1 0
Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 Aranda ph 0 0 0 0
Smith dh 2 0 0 0 Ramírez ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Mathias ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Walls 2b 4 2 1 0
Calhoun ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Mejía c 4 0 3 2
Thompson lf 3 1 1 0 Siri cf 4 0 1 1
Texas 004 000 000 4
Tampa Bay 020 001 000 3

E_García (5), Siri (1). DP_Texas 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Texas 4, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Seager (20), Mejía 2 (21). HR_Lowe (25).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Pérez W,12-6 5 1-3 9 3 3 1 3
Tinoco H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hernández H,3 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Martin H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Moore H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1
Leclerc S,6-7 1 1 0 0 1 0
Tampa Bay
Kluber L,10-9 5 2-3 9 4 4 0 6
Cleavinger 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Poche 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Pérez (Margot), Leclerc (Paredes).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:12. A_14,127 (25,000).

