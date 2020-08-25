Texas 3, Oakland 2

Oakland Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 30 3 7 3 Semien ss 4 0 3 0 Taveras cf 3 0 1 0 Laureano cf 3 1 0 0 Solak lf 4 1 1 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 2 0 1 2 Canha dh 4 0 2 1 1-Rivera pr-ss 0 0 0 0 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 1 Chirinos dh 4 0 1 0 Kemp 2b 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss-3b 3 1 1 1 a-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Heineman rf 3 0 0 0

Oakland 110 000 000 — 2 Texas 210 000 00x — 3

LOB_Oakland 11, Texas 6. 2B_Canha (7), Santana (4). HR_Piscotty (5), Kiner-Falefa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Luzardo, L, 2-1 6 2-3 7 3 3 2 7 Petit 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Texas Lynn, W, 4-0 6 5 2 2 2 8 Hernández, H, 5 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 Montero, S, 6-6 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2

HBP_Lynn (Laureano). WP_Luzardo.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Gabe Morales; Second, John Libka; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:52.